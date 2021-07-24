Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $230,000 in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 215,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 34,373 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.32. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

