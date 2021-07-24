Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $167.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.