TurtleCoin (TRTL) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.70 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $66,862.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 106,672,475,205 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

