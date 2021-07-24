Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

