Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 60.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,151 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

NYSE:WSM opened at $157.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.84. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

