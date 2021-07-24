Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.81.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $199.99 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.54.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

