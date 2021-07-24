Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 281.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $67.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

