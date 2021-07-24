Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.11% of Badger Meter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

NYSE BMI opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.03. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

