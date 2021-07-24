Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 1,185.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,425 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of American Well worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in American Well by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after buying an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after buying an additional 1,467,447 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in American Well by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,868,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,455,000 after buying an additional 926,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after buying an additional 282,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,515,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after buying an additional 849,550 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $72,381.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,524 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $11.41 on Friday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

