Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 69,105 American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $59,528,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 213.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 671,188 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.0% during the first quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,796,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 103.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,158,000 after acquiring an additional 415,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

