TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $421,459.56

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $421,459.56 and $206.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

