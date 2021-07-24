Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix stock opened at $515.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.02. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

