Truist Increases Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $100.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price boosted by Truist from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RHI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.78.

RHI opened at $92.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $98.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 508,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,778,000 after buying an additional 350,327 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,322,000 after buying an additional 158,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 349.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,636,000 after buying an additional 119,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

