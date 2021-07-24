Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,395,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,010 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Truist Financial worth $314,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 256,515 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,191,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

