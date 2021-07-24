Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Triterras stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14. Triterras has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Triterras by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

