Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Increased to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

TSE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.78.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.62. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinseo will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $685,316. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

