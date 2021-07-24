Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
TRN stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. CWM LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
About Trinity Industries
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.
