Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

TRN stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. CWM LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

