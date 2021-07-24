TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $145,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,628,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TNET traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $73.31. 213,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,426. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

