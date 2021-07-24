Tribe (TRIBE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.01 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. Tribe has a market cap of $140.78 million and $1.01 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tribe has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Tribe coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001652 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tribe Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

