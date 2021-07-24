Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TPH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
TPH stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. 1,952,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,722. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.07.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 8.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 349,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $4,909,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
