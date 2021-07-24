Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. 1,952,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,722. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.07.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 8.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 349,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $4,909,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.