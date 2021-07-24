Treatt (LON:TET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,075 ($14.04). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 1,050 ($13.72), with a volume of 48,616 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on TET shares. Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Treatt in a report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The firm has a market cap of £635.23 million and a P/E ratio of 47.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,149.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Treatt’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In other Treatt news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 4,705 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.31), for a total transaction of £51,519.75 ($67,310.88).

About Treatt (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

