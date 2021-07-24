Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TPRKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,641. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $29.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

