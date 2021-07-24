Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get Translate Bio alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $30.00 on Friday. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.