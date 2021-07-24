Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRZ. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of C$4.04.

TSE TRZ opened at C$5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$7.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.84.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.221575 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

