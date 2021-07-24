TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TA opened at C$12.47 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$7.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.67.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.1889914 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -12.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,922.65.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.