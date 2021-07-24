Traders Purchase Large Volume of IMV Call Options (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,180 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,591% compared to the average daily volume of 81 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMV opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $133.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.53.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

