TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research firms recently commented on TCON. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 320,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

TCON opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.12. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

