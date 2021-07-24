TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $59.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.94, but opened at $39.10. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TPI Composites shares last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 25,938 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPIC. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $63,814.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $100,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.