Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Issues Earnings Results

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

Shares of TMP traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.54. 21,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,440. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.98. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.54%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.08 per share, with a total value of $35,026.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $216,321.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

