Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Issues Earnings Results

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 13.49%.
Shares of TMP traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.54. 21,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,440. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.98. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.54%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.
