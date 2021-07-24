thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised thyssenkrupp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of TKAMY opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.16. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

