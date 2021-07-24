Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 188 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,134 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Perficient were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,109,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,485,000 after purchasing an additional 43,201 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $87.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.13.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

