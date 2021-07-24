Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,152 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,919,000 after buying an additional 65,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Granite Construction stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $669.91 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

