Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245,473 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 531,978 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.13. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.