Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 118,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,050,000 after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,645,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.