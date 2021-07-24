Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

WRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

