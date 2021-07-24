THORChain (RUNE) Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, THORChain has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $837.83 million and $113.19 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $3.58 or 0.00010542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00118542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00144482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,780.79 or 0.99519652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.78 or 0.00886118 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,138,293 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

