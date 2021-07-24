TheStreet Lowers Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) to D

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSNL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $21.52 on Thursday. Personalis has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $944.94 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,810.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,634. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Personalis by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 309,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Personalis by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,464,000 after buying an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 294,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

