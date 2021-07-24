The Transfer Token Tops One Day Volume of $828,574.00 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $828,574.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $10.09 or 0.00029781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00026367 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,611,395 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

