The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $112.38 on Thursday. The Toro has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.24.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

