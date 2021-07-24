The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Michael J. Hannon Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

