The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Trading Down 5.8%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.83 and last traded at $80.08. Approximately 9,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 279,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Joint news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in The Joint by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 3.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

