The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.20.

NYSE SJM traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $130.50. The stock had a trading volume of 508,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,453. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

