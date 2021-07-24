The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Raised to $40.00

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IPG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

IPG stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after buying an additional 1,824,199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 760,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,226,000 after buying an additional 135,990 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after buying an additional 1,334,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,316,000 after buying an additional 300,255 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

