The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Decreased by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,319 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,528,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in The Home Depot by 856.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.84. 2,786,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,555. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

