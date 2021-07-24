The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 1,150 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 953.69 ($12.46).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 813.80 ($10.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a PE ratio of -2.73. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,908.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

