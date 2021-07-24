The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $27.70

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.40 to $27.70 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.34.

VLRS opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.83. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.13.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

