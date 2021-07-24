The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) to Buy

China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CBUMY opened at $60.39 on Thursday. China National Building Material has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.84.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

