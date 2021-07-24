The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) to Buy

China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CBUMY opened at $60.39 on Thursday. China National Building Material has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.84.
China National Building Material Company Profile
