The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$62.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.07.

TSE ATD.B opened at C$49.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$49.96. The stock has a market cap of C$52.65 billion and a PE ratio of 16.09.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

