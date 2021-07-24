The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 284 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 price target on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Volvo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 239.56.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.