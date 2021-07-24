The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,741,924.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440,692.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,571 shares of company stock worth $11,784,005. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

